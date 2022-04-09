Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349,023 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 265,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 225,554 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KYN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 1,003,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,177. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

