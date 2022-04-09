KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.32

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.32 and traded as low as $47.03. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 308,752 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,306,000 after purchasing an additional 217,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 178,761 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141,913 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,063,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,239,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

