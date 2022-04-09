Keep Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $399.09 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $399.09 million and $3.25 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003392 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00035965 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00106251 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Keep Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “
Keep Network Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
