KeyCorp Increases Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $119.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

NYSE DUK opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

