Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$34.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. CSFB raised shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

KEY stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$25.41 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.09.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

