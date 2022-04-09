Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $18,038,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 681,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.