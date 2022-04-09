Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €102.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.54 ($101.69).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX opened at €55.78 ($61.30) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($89.91). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.