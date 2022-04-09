Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $7,803,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.