Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 75,525 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 2.42% of VAALCO Energy worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Shares of EGY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,210. The stock has a market cap of $441.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.88. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.97 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGY shares. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.