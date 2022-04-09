Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $4.02 Million Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,090 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 2.22% of iCAD worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iCAD by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iCAD by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iCAD by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICAD shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

In other news, Director Timothy Norris Irish bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.83. 168,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.21.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

