Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $9.56 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.80.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.88. 4,025,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,529. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.17 and a 200-day moving average of $525.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

