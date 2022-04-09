Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $74,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 31.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 46.6% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 980,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 311,820 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $7,563,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PBI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 2,030,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,292. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,998.00%.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

