Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 31,039 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.31% of Helmerich & Payne worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HP traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,664. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

