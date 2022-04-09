Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 23,355 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,355 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.10% of Guardant Health worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH remained flat at $$73.75 on Friday. 869,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,675. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $169.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

