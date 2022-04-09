Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $81.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,279,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849,834. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

