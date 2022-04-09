Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 4% After Earnings Beat

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $56.89. 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at about $786,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth about $341,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

