Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 4% After Earnings Beat

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $56.89. 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.
The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRUS)
Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
