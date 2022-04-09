L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $258.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.