L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.
NYSE LHX opened at $258.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.04.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
