Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

LH stock opened at $276.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $252.45 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,849,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

