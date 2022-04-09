Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Trading Down 2%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.35. 83,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 194,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Laird Superfood ( NYSEMKT:LSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 34.50% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.