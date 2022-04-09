Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LW stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

