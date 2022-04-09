Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $60.29, but opened at $62.16. Lamb Weston shares last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 9,033 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,439 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after buying an additional 382,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10.

About Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

