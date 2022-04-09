Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $60.29, but opened at $62.16. Lamb Weston shares last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 9,033 shares changing hands.
The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.
In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,439 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after buying an additional 382,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10.
About Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
