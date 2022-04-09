Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $256,000 Investment in Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,960,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $2,988,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $2,988,000.

Target Global Acquisition I stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 102,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Target Global Acquisition I Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.01.

