Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $274,000 Investment in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 44,014 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.92. 26,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,126. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

