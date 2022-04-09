Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TPB Acquisition Corp I were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $1,491,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $14,915,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $8,683,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $677,000.

TPB Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

