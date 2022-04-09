Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CL King initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,149. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

