Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.27.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average is $164.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

