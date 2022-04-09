Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.98) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 330 ($4.33) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.33) to GBX 329 ($4.31) in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

