Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. 3,267,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,657. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

