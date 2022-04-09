Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.46.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.