Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

