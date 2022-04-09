Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 30,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,564,420 shares.The stock last traded at $18.96 and had previously closed at $19.71.

The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,185 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

