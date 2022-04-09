LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.55. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $88.13 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

