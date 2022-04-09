Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $757.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $107,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,685 shares of company stock worth $1,322,961. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 198.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,663 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 825,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 53,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $176,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

