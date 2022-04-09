Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDA. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Liquidia by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 518,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 840.2% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 322,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $347.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.13.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

