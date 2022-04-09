LocalCoinSwap Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $741,961.13 and approximately $1,888.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00282317 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006584 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $723.50 or 0.01703467 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003253 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,182,390 coins and its circulating supply is 49,969,613 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

