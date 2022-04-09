Logan Group (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Logan Group (OTCMKTS:LPHHFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LPHHF stock opened at 0.88 on Wednesday. Logan Group has a one year low of 0.88 and a one year high of 1.06.

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Leasing, Construction and Decoration Contracts and Others, and Urban Redevelopment Business.

