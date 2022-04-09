Logan Group (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Logan Group (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
LPHHF stock opened at 0.88 on Wednesday. Logan Group has a one year low of 0.88 and a one year high of 1.06.
About Logan Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logan Group (LPHHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.