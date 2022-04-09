LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.00.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.