Loop Capital Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $113.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Loop Capital from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $107.24 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

