Loop Capital Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $170.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $150.67 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $148.53 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.69.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,453,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

