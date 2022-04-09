Loop Capital Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $300.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $345.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.42.

NYSE SHW opened at $263.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.70. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

