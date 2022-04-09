Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $17.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $18.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.36. 7,882,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,400,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,678,000 after buying an additional 680,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,781,000 after buying an additional 311,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,768,000 after buying an additional 5,433,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after buying an additional 44,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,365,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

