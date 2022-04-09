Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. 7,882,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,400,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

