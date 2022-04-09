Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a na rating and issued a C$12.00 target price (up previously from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

TSE LUN opened at C$12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.89. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899989 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

