LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.01 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.