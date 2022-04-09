Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $23.73 on Friday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

