Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 104349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

