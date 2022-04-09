Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $134.22 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.19 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.28.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

