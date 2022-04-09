Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

HD stock opened at $311.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

