Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$47.34 and last traded at C$47.68. Approximately 56,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 114,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.09.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

