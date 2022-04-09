Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$47.34 and last traded at C$47.68. Approximately 56,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 114,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.09.
About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)
