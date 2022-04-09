Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) to post $35.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.88 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $154.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.19 million to $160.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $188.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%.

MFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFIN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 48,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,087. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

